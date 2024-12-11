Delano High School senior killed in motorcycle crash

A Delano High School senior was killed last weekend in a motorcycle crash with a vehicle.

Wright County deputies were called to the area of County Roads 30 and 13 Southeast in Franklin Township on Sunday afternoon on report of a crash. An initial investigation indicated that a Honda Pilot was turning onto County Road 30 Southeast around 2 p.m. when a motorcycle traveling eastbound collided with the Honda.

The driver of the motorcycle, 17-year-old Kurtis Wasik, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Honda was uninjured.

A fundraiser for the Wasik family says Kurtis was a senior at Delano High School.

A visitation for Kurtis will be held on Dec. 12 and 13 at the Light of Christ Church at 3976 County Line Road Southeast in Delano.