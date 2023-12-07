Def Leppard, Journey and Steve Miller Band to perform at Target Field
Classic rock lovers will be able to see three legendary bands perform at Target Field next summer.
On Thursday morning, venue officials posted on social media announcing a concert featuring Def Leppard, Journey and the Steve Miller Band will be held on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Tickets for the concert will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 15.
The concert will be held two days after Green Day takes the stage with Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid and The Linda Lindas as part of The Saviors Tour. That stop was announced last month, and tickets are already available.