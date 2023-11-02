Green Day announces concert with Smashing Pumpkins, Linda Lindas next summer

Green Day is coming to Minneapolis next summer during a stop for the Saviors Tour celebrating 30 years of the “Dookie” album and 20 years of the “American Idiot” album.

The band is set to be joined by the Smashing Pumpkins, Rancid, and The Linda Lindas.

The Saviors Tour, which is fueled by Monster Energy, is stopping by Target Field on Aug. 17, 2024.

Green Day said “We’ve never been more excited to unleash new music than with Saviors, a record that’s meant to be rocked live, together. So let’s thrash. We’ve got some amazing friends who are coming along for the ride!”

Presale tickets go on sale on Tuesday, Nov. 7. while regular ticket sales begin at 10 a.m. on Nov. 10.