Death investigation underway after body found at park in Sauk Rapids

Police are investigating the circumstances of a man’s death Sunday in Sauk Rapids.

According to the Sauk Rapids Police Department, officers responded to a report of a deceased man at Lions Park just before 7 a.m.

It’s unclear how the man died, and police have not said whether they suspect foul play to be involved.

Sauk Rapids police asked the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension to assist in the investigation “due to the location of the deceased.”

Authorities say more information will be available once the medical examiner identifies the deceased and determines a cause of death.