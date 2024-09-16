Deadly wrong-way crash in Scott County

A deadly head-on crash happened in Belle Plaine Township early Monday afternoon around 12:52 p.m., the Minnesota State Patrol says.

The state patrol incident report says that a Chevy Equinox was driving in the wrong direction on Highway 169—going south in northbound lanes—when it collided head-on with a Chevy Silverado.

The report doesn’t yet say how many people were in each vehicle, the extent of injuries, or which vehicle the person killed was in.

This is a developing story. This story will be updated as more information is available.