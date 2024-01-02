Dakota County Library eliminates overdue fines

Dakota County announced Tuesday that library-goers will no longer face fines for overdue items.

The change is effective as of Tuesday as part of the county’s 2024 budget.

The library eliminated late fees for youth in 2022. After this change, more children’s items were checked out and more youth got library cards. The county said it anticipates a similar effect with removing late fees for adults.

People who were previously blocked from checking out items can now use the library again. Items still must be returned by their due dates, the county said. Items overdue by over 42 days will be considered lost and will be billed to the person’s account.

“Removing overdue fines is good for the community. Everyone, no matter their circumstances, should have access to library resources,” the county said.

For more information, click here and search “fine free.”

Dakota County Libraries is also expanding its self-service hours throughout the year.