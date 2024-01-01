Dakota County libraries expanding self-service hours

People wanting to use libraries in the south metro now have more access even when staff aren’t working.

Dakota County libraries are expanding their self-service hours, with the Inver Glen Library in Inver Grove Heights having just been added to the list.

Anyone 18 years and older has to register and they’ll be given an access card to check out items seven days a week from 6 in the morning to 11 at night, 365 days a year. Security cameras have also been installed throughout the library.

Self-service hours will be expanded to all Dakota County libraries throughout this year.

