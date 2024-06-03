Cyndi Lauper ‘Farewell Tour’ to stop at Target Center

Iconic singer, songwriter and actress Cyndi Lauper is set to stop in Minneapolis later this year during her first major tour run in a decade.

Lauper’s “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun Farewell Tour” was announced on Monday and features shows in 23 cities starting on Oct. 18.

Known for several huge hits during her career, including “Time After Time,” “True Colors,” and “Hole in My Heart,” Lauper is scheduled to play at Target Center on Dec. 4 in the penultimate stop of the tour.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. following a special presale on Tuesday.

