Cub Food workers vote to authorize strike

UFCW Local 663 represents more than 3,000 employees at 33 Cub Foods locations in Minneapolis and across the West Metro. Their members voted 94.5% in favor of a strike, the union announced on Facebook.

Union members want higher wages for both full and part-time workers. Leaders from the union say the last time a contract was negotiated was in 2018, and that contract ended on March 4.

A representative from the union said, “The employer, trying to regress the wage structure from getting raises every six months to having raises be hourly based on your hours worked, is just not practical for today’s labor market. Somebody for example who works 15 hours on average a week which is quite normal, would have to work almost 140 weeks before they got a raise. That’s unacceptable to our members.”

Cub Foods employees tried to negotiate for better pay at the beginning of March, at which point Cub said they had offered union members a deal.

“We’re deeply disappointed that the union is spending a day taking a strike authorization vote instead of using that time to meet with us to reach an agreement on terms for a new contract. We are prepared to implement contingency plans if necessary,” said a spokesperson from Cub Foods.

As required by Minnesota law, the union has to wait out the mandatory 10-day cooling off period before going on strike.