Cub employees negotiating for better pay as contracts expire

Cub employees at several of the grocery store chain’s west metro locations are pushing for higher pay in bargaining sessions with their employer.

Workers’ determination ramped up as union contracts with Cub franchises expired this weekend.

“We wanna be respected and protected. We’d like to see better security and everything else,” said Dawn Herzuck, floral manager at Cub in St. Louis Park.

Workers have said they’ve been paid with a 2018 wage scale.

“Give us the wages we deserve,” Herzuck said. “You know, come up to even a McDonald’s scale, so we can keep people in the door and service the customer like we should be.”

Saturday, a Cub spokesperson provided this statement to 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS on behalf of negotiators:

“CUB values its team members and remains committed to achieving a fair and competitive contract that protects both team members and their families as well as CUB and its many customers. CUB has already presented an offer that includes wage increases and is scheduled to return to the bargaining table with Local 663 on Tuesday, March 7 to continue working toward a new contract.” Cub

Check back for updates as the two parties work toward a deal.