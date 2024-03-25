Crystal police ask for public help in homicide investigation

Police in Crystal are asking for the public’s help to find some evidence connected to a homicide last week.

According to police, officers called to a suspicious vehicle found a man dead from “multiple sharp force injuries” on Thursday.

Monday, the department asked community members in the area to check their yards for evidence that may have been dumped nearby.

The areas police are focusing on are:

32nd Avenue North to 36th Avenue North between Georgia and Nevada Avenues;

36th Avenue North from Nevada Avenue to Welcome Avenue;

36th Avenue North to 40th Avenue North between Douglas Drive and Welcome Avenue;

38th Avenue North to 42nd Avenue North between Toledo and Noble Avenues, including the area around the Robbinsdale Transit Hub.

Anyone who finds anything possibly related to the investigation is asked to call police at 763-531-1020.