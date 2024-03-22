Crystal police investigating suspicious death

An investigation is underway after law enforcement found a person dead inside a vehicle in Crystal, Minnesota on Thursday morning.

A spokesperson for the Crystal Police Department said officers were called to a suspicious vehicle on the 3200 block of Hampshire Avenue North at 7:24 a.m. and found the unidentified person dead inside.

The circumstances around the victim’s death are considered suspicious, according to Crystal police. As of this time, the age and gender of the person found hasn’t been released.

Anyone in the area who has information about the vehicle or the person inside is asked to contact the Crystal Police Department through Hennepin County Dispatch by dialing 911. Any tips may be left by calling 763-531-1020.

More information is expected to be released as the investigation unfolds.