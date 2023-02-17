Crystal man charged in shooting at Uptown Minneapolis restaurant

A Crystal man is now charged in connection to a shooting last week inside an Uptown Minneapolis restaurant.

Court documents show 29-year-old Jody Shaquille Bady is charged with four counts of second-degree assault and illegal gun possession in connection to a shooting inside Breakfast Klub on Feb. 9.

RELATED: 2 men brought to hospital after shooting in Uptown Minneapolis

Minneapolis police were called to the restaurant, located on the corner of Lagoon Avenue and Fremont Avenue South, shortly after noon last Thursday after a caller reported someone firing gunshots inside the building.

When they arrived, officers found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Charging documents state that witnesses told police there was a verbal altercation between a man and a group of people in the restaurant’s entryway. The man then pulled out a gun, aimed it at the group and fired three or four shots as the group ran away. Police were able to identify the suspect as Bady.

Surveillance video confirmed the witnesses’ story and showed that Bady was seated at a table when a group of four men walked inside. According to a criminal complaint, Bady immediately reached into his jacket pocket when the men walked in and appeared to hold something inside the jacket pocket. He then walked toward the group, talked to them for a bit and then the group suddenly starts running away and ducking for cover.

Other cameras showed Bady running away while holding what appeared to be a handgun, the complaint adds.

It also states that some of the men involved in the altercation are known members of street gangs, which could have something to do with the shooting. However, Bady’s motive is still under investigation.

Bady is scheduled to make his first court appearance Friday afternoon. With a conviction, each assault charge carries a penalty of up to seven years in jail and up to a $14,000 fine while the gun possession charge carries up to 15 years in jail and a $30,000 fine.