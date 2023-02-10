2 men brought to hospital after shooting in Uptown Minneapolis
Two men were treated at the Hennepin County Medical Center Thursday following a shooting on the 1300 block of Lagoon Avenue, Minneapolis police said.
Both suffered non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
Officers went to the scene around 12:11 p.m. and determined someone entered the building and started shooting, hitting the two men.
Police say they have not arrested anyone in connection with this shooting.
The shooting is under investigation.