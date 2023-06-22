Crystal Beach closed Thursday, will reopen Friday morning

Burnsville city staff announced that Crystal Beach is closed to swimmers Thursday.

An announcement from city officials says swimming will be restricted for 24 hours and closure signs at the beach will be removed Friday morning.

Other available areas where people can cool down include Cliff Fen Park and Nicollet Commons Park splash pads.

Multiple beaches across the metro area have closed this summer. As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Round Lake in Eden Prairie was temporarily closed, as well as French Regional Park swimming beach in Plymouth, Lake Rebecca Park Reserve swimming beach in Rockford and Schulze Lake in Eagan.