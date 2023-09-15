Crimestoppers reward offered related to death of school goat

Crime Stoppers of Minnesota announced on Friday that a $3,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to an arrest of the person(s) who killed a school’s pet goat.

In June someone kidnapped and killed a beloved goat named Hazelnut from Great River School in St. Paul. The mutilated animal was found in a plastic tub on June 26.

The goat was very trusting, responded to her name, and would get in a vehicle, Crimestoppers says.

Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers at 800-222-8477, submit a tip online or via their app.

