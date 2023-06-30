Dead goat found in St. Paul believed to be one taken from school

Authorities say a dead goat found in St. Paul is likely the beloved goat that was reportedly taken from a local school.

St. Paul police confirmed the 2-year-old Oberhasli goat, named “Hazelnut,” was reported stolen earlier this week after staff at Great River School found it missing from its pen.

The report states that people were seen hanging around the goat pen the night before but it’s unclear if anyone took it. Security cameras also caught a dark-colored SUV in the area Monday night.

A police spokesperson said the school’s report noted that the goat is a beloved animal, and the school is heartbroken that somebody may have taken it.

Great River School says it is leaving the gate to the goat pen open so whoever took Hazelnut can return her, no questions asked. The school is also offering a $500 reward for her return.

“They are more than just livestock. They are members of our community and all 800 students that go to this school, I’m sure, think of the goats as pets and members of their family, even ones that work very closely with them,” David Núñez, the head of Great River School, said.

However, St. Paul police confirmed that the remains of a goat were found in a plastic storage box when officers were called to the 300 block of Lafond Avenue on a report of suspicious items at around 9 a.m. Friday.

While police aren’t 100% sure, a department spokesperson said initial information suggests there is “a high likelihood” that the dead goat is Hazelnut.

The case remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call police at 651-291-1111.