Crew of Minnesota wildland firefighters headed to Los Angeles area to help fight wildfires

Southern California will be getting some assistance from Minnesota, with a group of 10 wildland firefighters headed there to help with ongoing wildfire containment efforts.

“The DNR has been closely following the situation in California, and we were ready to support when the call came in,” said Paul Lundgren, Wildfire Section Manager with the Minnesota DNR.

The crew, which is part of the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, is highly skilled and specially trained in all aspects of wildland fire impression.

The group left Grand Rapids Friday morning to head to California and will receive their assignment once they arrive.

“Minnesota stands with Southern California and will do whatever we can to help the thousands of families impacted by wildfires,” said Governor Walz. “I am immensely proud of our emergency responders who are stepping up and providing critical support. They are protecting communities and saving lives.”

The wildfires broke out on Jan. 7 in Los Angeles County amid extremely high winds.

