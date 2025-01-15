Credit card skimmer found at Pine Island Dollar General

The Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office said a credit card skimmer was found at a Pine Island retail store while they were investigating a credit card theft complaint.

The skimmer was found at a Dollar General in Pine Island and was removed by the sheriff’s office.

At this time, the person responsible for placing the skimmer on the terminal has not been found, and the sheriff’s office is still working to identify who is responsible.

It is believed by authorities that the skimmer has been on the transactional from Dec. 13-Jan. 13, when it was removed.

Staff believe the skimmer was only collecting information for cards that were swiped.

Anyone who believes their information may have been compromised is asked to contact the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office, as well as anyone who may have information about who is responsible.