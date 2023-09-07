Council approves deal to sell Roof Depot site to EPNI

A years-long dispute between the city of Minneapolis and a local community group is one step closer to a resolution, although hurdles remain.

Thursday, the Minneapolis City Council approved terms for a purchase agreement for the sale of the former Roof Depot site to the East Phillips Neighborhood Institute (EPNI).

People have been protesting the city’s decision to turn the site into a public works facility for years but officials struck a tentative deal this spring.

Under the terms of that deal, Minneapolis agreed to sell the site for $11.4 million, its current assessed value. State lawmakers approved putting $2 million toward that price this spring, although the city said Friday that it hasn’t yet received that money.

Then, if EPNI successfully raised another $3.7 million by Sept. 8, state lawmakers pledged to approve another $5.7 million for the sale during next year’s session.

While EPNI expressed confidence in its ability to get the necessary funding, it hasn’t happened yet. The city says EPNI has now agreed to give a status report on its fundraising efforts on Friday and the agreement approved by the council gives EPNI a 60-day due diligence period to commit the $3.7 million into an escrow deposit.

If EPNI doesn’t meet the Nov. 8 deadline, the deal could be on the rocks.

Minneapolis says, assuming the deal goes through, it will find a new water supply maintenance facility site.

Officials with EPNI plan to build an indoor urban fund at the site.