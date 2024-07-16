Corn Fest returning to Valleyfair next month

Corn lovers will have a reason to visit Valleyfair later this summer.

Early Tuesday morning, park officials announced the return of Corn Fest, which will run on Saturdays and Sundays from Aug. 17 through Sept. 2. The event is included with park admission.

In addition to all kinds of corn-flavored food, there will be live and local music, as well as corn-related activities.

Among those expected to perform at the Gazebo Stage include The Dam Jammers, The Michael Handler Project, bluegrass band King Wilie’s Dream, Coyote Wild, The Walker Brothers Band and Dresses with Pockets.

Corn-eating contests will be held daily, and a craft tent will be available for those who want to make crafts inspired by harvests.

Among the corn-flavored foods that will be featured during the event includes:

Butter dipped corn-on-the-cob

Rainbow Elote

Frito Pie with Corn and hite Bean Chili

Corn Ribs

Roasted Green Chile Corn Burgers

Roasted Black Bean and Corn Queso Fries

Loaded Corn Nuggets

Corn Ice cream Funnel Cakes

Caramel Corn Funnel Cake Fries

Popcorn and beer flights

specialty cocktails