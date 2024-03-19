Convicted felon out on conditional release charged in Cub parking lot shooting

A St. Paul man is facing charges after allegedly injuring a teen in a shootout outside a Cub Foods on Sunday.

Nineteen-year-old Marquan Jessie Husten-Myles was charged on Tuesday with three counts of possession of a firearm for allegedly carrying a Ruger .22 caliber firearm, a Polymer 80 firearm, and ammunition.

A 16-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet during the shooting, officials say.

A criminal complaint states that officers from St. Paul were called to Cub Foods on the 1100 block of Clarence Street at around 10:45 a.m. on Sunday morning on a report of multiple people shooting at each other in the parking lot.

The complaint added that the men left in two different vehicles — including a white Kia — before law enforcement arrived.

At the scene, officers found eight .40-caliber Smith and Wesson casings in an aisle of the Cub Foods near the front entrance of the store. Additionally, two vehicles had been struck by bullets and had shattered windows.

Five .22-caliber spent rounds, six 9 mm Luger rounds, and a gun light were also recovered from the pavement near the store, according to the complaint.

The complaint noted that a Girl Scout was inside the store at the time of the shooting, standing by the window that was shattered from gunfire. Several other people not involved in the incident were in the parking lot at the time of the shooting, including a person with a walker who had to rush inside to avoid being hit.

An employee at Cub Foods told law enforcement her son, Husten-Myles, had her 2012 Kia Optima and she couldn’t get in touch with him, although she said he was probably at their St. Paul apartment.

Surveillance video shows Husten-Myles and a juvenile boy leaving the Cub Foods and walking toward a Kia Optima before a man got out of a parked car and began firing at the pair.

The complaint states that Husten-Myles and the juvenile returned fire before fleeing the scene and later coming back to retrieve the Kia.

Law enforcement found the Kia, which had two bullet holes on its driver’s side.

Officers spoke to Husten-Myles at his apartment, who admitted to being shot at and said that the dispute stems from a 2019 homicide in St. Paul. The juvenile also involved in the shooting was found at Husten-Myles’ apartment, along with a woman and Husten-Myles’ girlfriend.

The juvenile told law enforcement that Husten-Myles had picked him up before they went to Cub Foods to speak to Husten-Myles’ mother. He denied knowing anything about the shooting.

Law enforcement recovered a Ruger .22-caliber with a partially removed serial number and a Polymer 80 handgun without a serial number from Husten-Myles’ apartment. Both weapons had rounds of ammunition in their chambers and the Polymer 80’s casings matched those at the scene.

Officials later learned a 16-year-old girl had gotten medical treatment for a graze wound as a result of the shooting.

Husten-Myles was on a conditional release awaiting trial at the time of the shooting for felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, motor vehicle theft, and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle. He has a prior conviction for first-degree aggravated robbery, which makes him ineligible to possess firearms or ammunition.

Husten-Myles was due back in court for a first appearance on Tuesday morning.