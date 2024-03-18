Bullet grazes teen during shootout in parking lot of Greater East Side Cub Foods, multiple people arrested

Police say a 16-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet during a shootout Sunday morning that left two people in custody and officers searching for a third suspect.

According to St. Paul police, officers were called to the parking lot of a Cub Foods store located on the 1100 block of Clarence Street for a shooting at around 10:45 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found multiple shell casings and vehicles in the lot that had been damaged.

Police say two males shot at a third male in the store’s parking lot and believe the third male returned fire.

While there, St. Paul police arrested a 20-year-old man believed to have been with the two male suspects on an unrelated warrant in Texas for weapons. While the man was with the suspects, he isn’t believed to have been an active participant in the shooting, according to St. Paul Police Department Sgt. Mike Ernster,

According to police, the 16-year-old who was injured is expected to be OK, saying the graze wound to her abdomen is considered to be minor. The girl did go to Regions Hospital late Sunday.

Officers were then led to a home on the 500 block of Minnehaha Avenue East, where they found two of the suspects — a 17- and 19-year-old — who were arrested.

Police say they’re still searching for a third suspect but haven’t provided a description or age as of this publishing.

Anyone with information about the shooting or video of the incident is asked to call police at 651-291-1111.

Editor’s Note: This article previously said three people were arrested in connection to the shooting and police were looking for a fourth person. This story has since been corrected.