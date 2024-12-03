Contract for Farmington Data Center approved

Members of the Farmington City Council have voted to approve a contract for a new data center to be built in the area.

The vote was held Monday night and passed 4-1.

The planned data center, which is expected to house computing equipment storing digital data, would be used by Tract, a Denver-based development company. The Planning Commission unanimously voted in favor of rezoning and the preliminary development plans earlier this year.

Neighbors have also voiced concerns about the noise and current views they have where the site would be located. Councilors approved the final plat for Farmington Technology Park last month.

You can watch the full vote be taken around the 41-minute mark in the video below.