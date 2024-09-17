‘Costco-sized’ buildings concern Farmington neighbors as development moves forward

The Farmington Planning Commission recently voted in favor of rezoning a golf course and some residential land to build a data center on the city’s east side, between 220th and 225th Streets West.

Plans are in the early stage, but in general, data centers are the physical buildings full of computing equipment that store digital data.

Cathy Johnson lives near the quiet stretch of land where Denver-based development company Tract wants to build the center.

“We’re being asked to sacrifice our lifestyle, our property values for the profit of a billionaire company, you know, billionaire end users,” Johnson said on Monday.

The more than 340 acre plot is currently home, in part, to a golf course and former school district property.

Opposed neighbors worry once the buildings go up, the serenity they moved here for will be no more.

“I’m practically neighboring where they are proposing to put five buildings, Costco-sized buildings,” said Eszter Varga.

“So those buildings are going to be right there in my view for every morning I wake up.”

“Our group is not opposed to data centers, per se. We’re opposed to this location,” Johnson added.

That was the message to city leaders last week as residents spoke for more than an hour against plans for the center and rezoning the land.

The Planning Commission ultimately voted unanimously in favor of rezoning and preliminary development plans.

“I do want to note that data centers are a permitted use in the MUCI zoning district as well,” city planning manager Tony Wippler said, combatting comments from residents that the rezoning of residential to industrial use, in this case, is “spot zoning.”

Wippler also said a 40 foot buffer and berms will help preserve the natural landscape.

“There is no setback that can mask an 80-foot building,” Johnson said.

“In Tract’s own presentation, they said the first tenant of being a good neighbor, and they promised to be a good neighbor, is not to put this in a residential area, and that is exactly what the city is allowing them to do.”

“Please do not feel sorry for a company with billions of dollars for the project,” Varga said. “Please feel sorry and please be concerned for the residents who elected you.”

During last week’s meeting, the commission chair said the proposed location near Highway 50 is the logical place to build the center which is also expected to generate a sizable tax revenue.

Another commissioner said data centers they’ve visited are quiet. Although, a noise study will be conducted ahead of any final plans, Wippler said.

Preliminary development plans likely won’t go before council until mid-October, according to City Administrator Lynn Gorski.