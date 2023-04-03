Construction resumes Monday on Bde Maka Ska pavilion

The final stretch of work needed to build the pavilion at Bde Maka Ska is set to begin Monday before it opens later this summer.

The original building burned down in 2019.

According to the Minneapolis Parks and Recreation Department, the pedestrian trail around the construction site will temporarily close to safely accommodate the work.

City officials say exterior work will resume Monday, specifically utility connections, stormwater management installation and preparation work for concrete.

RELATED: Bde Maka Ska bike trail to open Monday

RELATED: Construction on new Bde Maka Ska concessions pavilion to start Monday

RELATED: Man charged in Lola on the Lake fire pleads guilty, sentenced