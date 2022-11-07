Bde Maka Ska bike trail to open Monday

Bicyclists will be able to enjoy the trail at Bde Maka Ska starting Monday.

The trail is expected to reopen as workers continue a project that began back in May.

Building walls are complete, and roof construction is underway on the new concessions pavilion area.

The project will result in two new buildings, including all-gender accessible restrooms and outdoor public seating to replace the building that burned down in 2019. The concessions building, which had stood at the same spot since 1930, was deemed unsalvagable and demolished.

As previously reported, Nouh Elmi pleaded guilty to one count of negligent fire causing property damage and was sentenced to one year at the Hennepin County Workhouse, which was stayed for two years.