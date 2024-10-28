Compassion Coffee now brewing up beverages, support for those in need in Anoka

A coffee shop looking to help those experiencing homelessness will be serving up customers for the first time on Monday.

Compassion Coffee opened its doors in Anoka at 7 a.m. 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS spoke with Pastor Rob Bergfalk, the company’s founder, in a one-on-one interview early Monday. You can watch the full interview above.

The business is located in the strip mall off West Main Street near Green Avenue, and its mission is to end homelessness by providing employment, skill training and resources for those in need. They’ll be open from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Compassion Church plans to hold some Sunday services in the shop as well.

