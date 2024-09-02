Anoka church plans to open community coffee shop

An Anoka church is expanding its reach in the community by serving up a cup of coffee.

Compassion Church plans to open its own coffee shop on Main Street next month to help those in need.

The shop’s main mission is to employ people affected by homelessness and welcome everyone in the community.

“It’s where people gather and build relationships,” said Pastor Rob Bergfalk. “It’s a way for us to show care, concern and compassion to those in need and those in the community.”

The church plans to hold some Sunday services in the coffee shop.