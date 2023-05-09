Community safety meeting planned for Tuesday following weekend fights in Dinkytown

Neighborhood groups will be holding a safety meeting Tuesday after several fights over the weekend in Dinkytown.

Minneapolis police say they responded to two large fights on Friday and Saturday, with one of the fights involving roughly 50 people. Another fight involved two groups who were harassing each other.

So far, police have arrested seven people.

Tuesday’s meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at University Baptist Church, located on the 1200 block of University Avenue Southeast.

City councilors, as well as police for the city of Minneapolis and the University of Minnesota, have been invited to attend.