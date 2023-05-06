7 arrested after overnight incidents in Dinkytown

Several incidents occurred in Dinkytown near the University of Minnesota campus in Minneapolis late Friday night and early Saturday morning, according to preliminary reports from the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD). The incidents resulted in seven arrests.

Officers said there were multiple reports involving a large group of disorderly people throughout the night and early morning.

The report from MPD said the first incident happened near the 300 block of 13th Avenue SE around 10:38 p.m. In the report, officers said a group of about 50 people were told to disperse before law enforcement intervened with a fight.

Afterward, a woman was arrested, cited for fifth-degree assault and released. An 18-year-old man was arrested and booked into Hennepin County Jail after officers found he had a baseball bat and fireworks.

Later, at 11:51 p.m., the report says MPD officers were patrolling nearby when they observed a big group of people harassing others near the 1200 block of 5th Street SE. Officers ordered juveniles in the group to disperse or be cited for curfew violations. The report added that the group did not comply, at which point officers used pepper spray. The crowd then began to disperse but a few people were still noncompliant, according to MPD.

MPD officers said they detained four juveniles in connection with the incident. Two were cited by officers and released, and two were arrested, brought to the Youth Connection Center, cited for curfew violations and disorderly conduct and released, according to the report.

A short time later, at 1:38 a.m. on Saturday, MPD officers reported seeing a fight between two groups near the 1400 block of 5th Street SE in which a male juvenile punched another person in the face. Three people fled from police but the University of Minnesota Police Department later informed MPD that three juveniles had been taken into custody at that location, according to the report. They were arrested, transported to Youth Connection Center, and cited for fleeing police, violation of curfew and fifth-degree assault.