Community leaders to speak on fatal Brooklyn Park shooting Wednesday

Leaders from a Minnesota nonprofit for underserved communities say they will address the recent shooting death of 16-year-old Jahcohn Anderson during a news conference on Wednesday.

Bishop Harding Smith, CEO of Minnesota Acts Now, is set to speak at 5 p.m. Wednesday regarding Anderson’s death, which happened at the African Market in Brooklyn Park Friday night.

Smith adds that the increase in crime is causing business owners to be afraid.

Minnesota Acts Now is a nonprofit organization that aims to “create the impact that will lift families out of poverty, help prevent violence and deter crime in underserved communities, and advocate for families experiencing gun violence and homelessness” according to the organization website.

Officers from the Brooklyn Park Police Department were called to the African Market on 5700 Brookdale Drive around 9:46 p.m. Friday for a report of a minor with multiple gunshot wounds.

Law enforcement found 16-year-old Jahcohn Edward Anderson suffering from several apparent gunshot wounds. He was brought to the hospital, where he later died, police said.

Police say they arrested Farah Mohamed Ahmed, 18, Saturday evening in connection with the fatal shooting of Anderson.

Records show Ahmed is currently in custody at the Hennepin County Jail for a second-degree murder charge.