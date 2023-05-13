18-year-old arrested in fatal shooting of juvenile in Brooklyn Park

An 18-year-old has been arrested Saturday evening in connection with a fatal shooting of a juvenile Friday night, Brooklyn Park police said.

Farah Mohamed Ahmed is in custody at Brooklyn Park Police Department Jail for second-degree murder, according to police.

Officers from the Brooklyn Park Police Department were called to the African Market on 5700 Brookdale Drive around 9:46 p.m. Friday for a report of a minor with multiple gunshot wounds.

Law enforcement found a 16-year-old boy suffering from several apparent gunshot wounds. He was brought to the hospital, where he later died, police said.

Brooklyn Park police announced the arrest of Ahmed Saturday evening.