Columbia Heights man gets over 25 years for fatal shooting of 16-year-old

A Columbia Heights man was sentenced Wednesday to over 25 years (306 months) in connection with the fatal shooting of 16-year-old Jahcohn Edward Anderson in May.

18-year-old Farah Mohamed Ahmed was convicted of one count of second-degree murder on Dec. 5. He has credit for 255 days already served, according to court records.

As previously reported, Brooklyn Park officers responded to a shooting around 9:46 p.m. on May 12 at a store on the 5700 block of Brookdale Drive.

They found Anderson suffering from several gunshot wounds to the head and upper torso. He was brought to the hospital, where he later died, according to authorities.

According to a criminal complaint, a witness told police that Ahmed was already in the store when Anderson entered and walked up to Ahmed, raised his arms out to his side and said something to him. The witness said Ahmed began shooting Anderson and chased him from the store while continuing to shoot.

Police showed the witness a photo line-up and he identified Ahmed, saying he was “100 percent certain.”

