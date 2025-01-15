Co-owner of Los Andes Latin Bistro in Minneapolis accused of raping minor employee

A Minneapolis restaurant owner is facing criminal charges over accusations that he sexually assaulted a minor employee last year.

Christian Quito, 44, a part owner of Los Andes Latin Bistro, is charged with one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the alleged assault. The charge includes modifiers for assaulting a minor victim while in a position of authority.

According to a criminal complaint, Quito told the employee at the end of her shift on Sept. 8 that he needed to speak with her and directed her to go to his car. Once she was in the vehicle, Quito allegedly touched the employee despite her requests for him to stop.

The complaint states Quito kept the girl from leaving the car and proceeded to rape her. Afterward, Quito allegedly told the victim he “knew it was wrong” and intimidated her by saying he had been “arrested for killing 20 people.”

A DNA swab from a sexual assault examination matched with Quito.

Quito is charged via warrant and was not in custody as of Wednesday afternoon.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reached out to Los Andes Latin Bistro for comment and is awaiting a response.