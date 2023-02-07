Man on trial in Truck Park shooting expected to take stand Tuesday

The man who is currently on trial in connection to the deadly mass shooting at the Seventh Street Truck Park bar in 2021 is expected to take the stand Tuesday.

After a two-day jury selection process, 30-year-old Devondre Trevon Phillips’ trial officially started Wednesday of last week. He’s charged with eight counts of attempted second-degree murder in connection to the Oct. 10, 2021, shooting.

Phillips’ alleged accomplice, 34-year-old Terry Brown, is charged with one count of second-degree murder and four counts of second-degree attempted murder. Brown’s trial is now scheduled to start on April 3. It was previously scheduled to begin at the same time as Phillips’ trial.

RELATED: Monday marks 1 year since fatal mass shooting at St. Paul’s Seventh Street Truck Park Bar

The shooting killed 27-year-old Marquisha Wiley and injured more than a dozen other people.

Prosecutors say Phillips, who had been living in Las Vegas, fired the first shot that night.

Charging documents also state that Phillips told investigators he’d just gotten back to Minnesota that night and went with his nephew to Truck Bar. The shooting started less than an hour later.

The documents add that Brown claimed he and Phillips were “in a beef” over domestic abuse allegations between Brown and his girlfriend, who is related to Phillips.

While Phillips initially denied being involved in the shooting, he later said he felt targeted by didn’t know by whom or for what reason.

The trial is expected to continue at around 9 a.m. Tuesday.