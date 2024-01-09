Cloquet police: Man shot employee, guest at hotel before shooting himself

The man’s motive is still under investigation.

Authorities in Cloquet addressed the public on Tuesday morning, the morning after three people were found dead at a hotel and residents of the city were instructed to shelter in place.

During a press conference Tuesday morning, Cloquet Police Chief Derek Randall said officers were called to Super 8 just before 6:30 p.m. on Monday after an employee called 911 and said they’d found their female coworker, who looked like she’d been attacked.

Cloquet officers found a 22-year-old Cloquet woman suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Chief Randall. She was brought to St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, where she later died from her injuries.

Randall said the woman was shot inside the hotel near the front desk.

As police began investigating, they found a 35-year-old Deer River man who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds inside a vehicle in the hotel parking lot. He was declared dead at the scene, Randall said.

A 32-year-old Ramsey man was also found dead just outside the Super 8 on hotel property with a handgun near him. An initial investigation revealed that the man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to Randall.

After finding the bodies, Chief Randall said officials believed there was an active shooter and advised residents to shelter in place as officials took a “cautious approach.”

As responding officers secured the scene at Super 8, they used surveillance video to confirm that the deceased Ramsey man was the shooter, Randall said. Both the shooter and the male victim were guests at the Super 8.

After firing at the female employee, officials say the shooter approached the man in his pickup and fired multiple shots before walking a short distance away and fatally shooting himself.

The man’s motive is still under investigation.

During Tuesday’s press conference, Cloquet Mayor Roger Maki thanked the public for its cooperation during the incident and added that any additional details will be released at a later time.