Shooter, 2 victims found dead in Cloquet, police say

Police say three people, including a suspect, are dead after a shooting Monday night in Cloquet.

The initial alert sent out by the Cloquet Police Department at 7:03 p.m. stated that there was an active shooter incident for the residents in the area of Big Lake Road and Highway 33.

According to sister station WDIO, police said two victims were killed and that a person who is believed to be the shooter was also found dead.

Police said the incident was isolated to the Super 8 motel and a vehicle outside.

Authorities had initially asked residents to shelter in place but later lifted the order around 8:35 p.m. once they had determined there was no longer an active threat.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.