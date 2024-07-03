City of Faribault working to stabilize dam after flooding-related erosion

The city of Faribault announced that crews are working to stabilize the dam next to the Faribault Mill, south of Slevin Park.

The city said that the north side of the dam is facing flood-related erosion. The full extent of the damage won’t be known until the water recedes, but crews are working to prevent further erosion.

City officials are asking the public to stay away from the area, though they added there is no risk to the general public.

“There is no immediate public risk, and this erosion doesn’t appear to be as concerning as the Rapidan Dam situation, but with more rain in the forecast, the City — with help from partnering agencies — will continue monitoring the erosion,” the city said.

The state has been notified of the situation.