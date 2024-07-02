Gov. Walz tours Rapidan Dam as concern grows over 'potential failure' of nearby bridge

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz took his first boots-on-the-ground tour of damage at the partially breached Rapidan Dam near Mankato on Tuesday, standing with Department of Public Safety Commissioner Bob Jacobson and Blue Earth County officials with reassurance that disaster relief funds are on the way as conditions at the dam continued to evolve and remain under close watch.

“I don’t want to sugarcoat it,” Gov. Walz said. “It’s tragic, and it’s frustrating. It’s going to take a while but there are resources to help.”

The dam itself remained clogged by a mass of debris and sediment on Tuesday, but as the Blue Earth River’s water flow slows a bit day after day, Blue Earth County Public Works Director Ryan Thilges said it’s no longer considered in “imminent failure condition.”

As for the County 9 bridge behind it, “we’re losing stability,” Thilges said.

RELATED: Rapidan Dam’s concerning history revealed as officials keep an eye on structural integrity

He said efforts to stabilize the piers late last week likely won’t be enough, and the 40-year-old bridge connecting County Road 9 from the east side of the dam to the west may need to be replaced entirely as the mass of waterlogged trees, rushing water and sediment continued to pound away at its grip on the sandstone bedrock.

“As the river level continues to decrease and cut the riverbed elevation down, we’re very concerned about potential for a partial or full failure of the bridge,” Thilges said.

The conditions at the base of the bridge were still too dangerous to get a more crystal clear assessment as of the latest update, he continued.

As county officials continue to assess and monitor the bridge and eroding shoreline, Gov. Walz said federal and state disaster relief money is on its way, and it’s expected to help cover the cost of potentially replacing the bridge.

“The one thing I think Minnesotans should be reassured about, we will rebuild. The cost will be shared by all of us, so the cost will not fall on the county commissioners,” Walz said.

Officials leaned on gratitude throughout the press briefing for the week’s worth of round-the-clock work by emergency management, first responders, volunteers and the Hruska family who — in the midst of losing their home and beloved dam store — managed to lift spirits across the state.

“That’s a real gift,” Walz said. “And, I’m appreciative of that, that their optimism helps us rebuild.”

DPS Commissioner Bob Jacobson urged Minnesotans living in areas impacted by flooding to take pictures of damage to homes and businesses and any flood-related repair work paid for out-of-pocket. That documentation will be crucial for local emergency management officials to complete damage assessments and for affected residents to be reimbursed.