City Councilors to discuss declaration of Suni Lee Day during Wednesday meeting

Members of the St. Paul City Council will meet Wednesday to proclaim Sunday “Suni Lee Day” in the city.

Councilors plan to celebrate the St. Paul native Olympian and also discuss plans to install a bronze bust of Lee at Phalen Regional Park to honor her contributions to gymnastics, pop culture and Hmong American history.

Wednesday’s meeting starts at 3:30 p.m.

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, a mural of Lee is on a building located along Robert Street on St. Paul’s west side.

Lee won the gold medal during the Tokyo Olympics for the all-around competition. After her win, Gov. Tim Walz proclaimed Friday, July 30, 2021, as Sunisa Lee Day in the state, and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter also declared that date as Sunisa Lee Day in the city.

In October, Lee was named the Individual Sportswoman of the Year by the Women’s Sports Foundation. She then announced in April that she was ending her college career at Auburn University, citing a health condition involving her kidneys. However, she said in a social media post announcing her decision she is working to return to form for the upcoming Olympics in Paris.

RELATED: ‘You can reach your dreams’: St. Paul native Sunisa Lee wins all-around gold

RELATED: Minnesota Olympic gymnasts Suni Lee, Grace McCallum return home to big crowd, cheers