Suni Lee ends college career at Auburn over health issue

Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast and St. Paul native Suni Lee is ending her college athletics career early for a kidney-related health condition.

Lee, who won an individual national championship with Auburn last year, revealed on social media Monday that her health has kept her on the sidelines during NCAA regionals.

“For my safety, the medical team did not clear me to train and compete over the last few weeks,” she said in a statement. “I am blessed and thankful to be working with the best specialized medical team to treat and manage my diagnosis. My focus at this time is my health and recovery.”

She did not disclose her exact diagnosis but wrote that her focus is now on returning to form for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

She thanked her medical team and coaches at Auburn for supporting her during this challenging time and signed off with a nod to the university: “war eagle forever.”