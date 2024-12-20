Christmas comes early for skating fans as metro area outdoor rinks start opening

This is an exciting weekend for many after last winter’s unusually warm conditions left outdoor rinks open for only a few days – but this year, skaters will be able to take outdoor ice in time for the upcoming holiday.

In Roseville, Plymouth and St. Louis Park rinks opened on Friday. In Bloomington, rinks opened earlier this week already, on Monday.

However, while rinks in Minneapolis will open on Saturday, residents are being asked to check the city’s website since there are still a few that aren’t ready.

In St. Paul, the refrigerated rinks and rinks at Langford Park are open, but they’re still working to irrigate the rest, including Groveland. That rink is run by a group of volunteers in the neighborhood, who get together to clean up the rinks ahead of the cold weather.

One of those volunteers moved to Minnesota from the Netherlands and says living next to a rink made it all worth it when buying his St. Paul home.

“It’s a great example [of] how citizens can work with the city facilities and turn it into something very special that makes living in St. Paul… is what makes it worth living,” said volunteer Hugo Bruggeman.

