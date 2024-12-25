Christmas and Hanukkah merge Wednesday, the first time in 19 years

Wednesday will mark a rare occasion when two end-of-the-year celebrations will fall on the same day.

December 25 marks both Christmas and the start of Hanukkah, the first time in 19 years the two holidays have fallen on the same day.

Celebrations for Christmas began Tuesday night with mass as well as service Wednesday. In Rome, Pope Francis officially inaugurated the Holy Year on Christmas Eve by unlocking the Holy Door of St. Peter’s Basilica, symbolizing hope and redemption.

Chabad Minneapolis will be marking Hannukkah celebrations on Wednesday afternoon with a menora lighting, as well as giving out free menora kits and hosting activities.

Another menora lighting is scheduled to take place at the state capitol at 4:30 p.m.

It will not be as long of a wait next time for the two holidays to meet once again.

The two will merge again in 11 years on December 25, 2035, and then again in 2054.