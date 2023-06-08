Albertville man formally charged for Chisago County arson, victim identified

Authorities have now formally filed charges against a man accused of setting a fire in Chisago County last weekend that left a man dead and a woman severely injured.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said Thursday that 69-year-old Charles Alvin Stene died from complications of injuries he received during the June 4 fire. His death has been classified as a homicide.

Stene died on Sunday afternoon at Hennepin County Medical Center.

The woman, who has yet to be fully identified, was taken to Regions Hospital for severe injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said. A criminal complaint filed Thursday only identifies her as A.C.N., and says she suffered injuries “consistent with third-degree burns.”

As previously reported by 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, deputies were called to the 400 block of Cambridge Drive in Fish Lake Township around 3:30 a.m. Sunday for a fire that was reported as being intentionally set. When they arrived, deputies found a man and a woman outside, and both of them had significant burn injuries.

Dallas Raymond Evenstad, 34, of Albertville has been charged with one count of second-degree unintentional murder and one count of first-degree assault causing great bodily harm for allegedly setting the fire.

A criminal complaint states Stene told deputies at the scene that he had been sleeping, and claimed he heard Evenstad come into the room, throw gas on him and A.C.N. before lighting them on fire. At the time of this interview, the complaint states Stene had no hair left on his head due to the fire and had severe burns. During an autopsy, doctors noted the burns were on 80-90% of Stene’s body, and that there was soot in his airway.

In the complaint, Stene’s daughter said she had been threatened by Evenstad previously, and added he knew the home’s layout.

The document says another man identified in the complaint by the initials of M.N. told Crosby police that Evenstad came to his house around 5 a.m. on June 4. That’s when Evenstad asked if he could crash on M.N.’s couch “for a while.” He added that Evenstad wasn’t wearing a shirt at the time.

Soon after, Evenstad was arrested for charges of receiving stolen property out of Crow Wing County after a deputy there found a vehicle that was reported stolen from Waite Park outside of the apartment Evenstad was at.

While searching Evenstad and the vehicle, deputies found a lighter as well as a shirt that smelled like gasoline.

The woman identified as A.C.N. told police she knew Evenstad had threatened Stene’s daughter previously. She also stated that when the fire was being set, she asked out loud if someone was dumping gas on her and claims Evenstad flicked a lighter before running out of the room. She then drove to a neighbor’s house for help, according to the complaint.

Evenstad was in court on Thursday, where his bail was set at $2 million. His next court date is currently scheduled for June 22.

If convicted of both charges, Evenstad could face up to 60 years in prison and a $30,000 fine.