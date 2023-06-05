Chisago County arson leaves 1 dead, 1 injured; suspect in custody

Authorities say a man is dead and a woman is in critical but stable condition after a case of arson during the overnight hours of Sunday morning in Chisago County.

According to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 400 block of Cambridge Drive in Fish Lake Township at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday for multiple calls about a fire that was intentionally set.

When deputies arrived, a man and woman were found outside the home with significant burn injuries.

Despite being flown to Hennepin County Medical Center for his injuries, the man died on Sunday.

The woman was taken to Regions Hospital for her injuries, which the sheriff’s office described as “severe.”

Although one person has been arrested, no details about the suspect have been released as of this time. However, formal charges are expected to be filed soon.

The sheriff’s office says investigators don’t believe there are any other suspects, and there’s no danger to the public.

Authorities haven’t specified how the three people knew each other.