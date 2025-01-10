Child taken to hospital after Tesla crashes into Eagan preschool

Police say a 3-year-old child was taken to the hospital and two adults suffered minor injuries after a car crashed into a preschool Friday morning in Eagan.

According to the Eagan Police Department, the crash happened just before 8:30 a.m. at Eagan Montessori Academy on the 1900 block of Rahncliff Court.

A 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS photographer captured broken glass scattered among children’s toys inside the preschool — the aftermath of a Tesla Model Y jumping the sidewalk and ramming through the front window.

A 42-year-old driver told police she hit the brakes but her car failed to stop, crashing into the building.

The two adults who were injured were medically cleared at the scene. Police say the 3-year-old child who was taken to the hospital also had minor injuries.

Eagan police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.