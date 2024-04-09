Chetek Police Department unveils memorial to fallen officer

It’s been one year since two western Wisconsin police officers were shot and killed in the line of duty.

The Chetek Police Department unveiled a memorial to Officer Emily Breidenbach on Monday to mark the anniversary of her death.

A large crowd turned out in the small town for the ceremony outside the police station.

Breidenbach and Cameron Police Officer Hunter Scheel were killed on April 8, 2023, when a traffic stop in Barron County escalated into an exchange of gunfire. The suspect, 50-year-old Glenn Perry, also died in the encounter.