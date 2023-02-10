Chaska man seriously injured in Cass County snowmobile crash

Authorities say a Chaska man is recovering from serious injuries in Fargo, North Dakota after crashing his snowmobile in Cass County.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the Paul Bunyan Trail in rural Walker just before midnight Wednesday night for a report of a snowmobile crash.

The victim, identified as a 51-year-old, was treated at the scene before being taken to a Fargo hospital.

Authorities say the man had been driving his snowmobile when it left the trail and hit trees.

No other details regarding the victim or what led up to the crash were immediately provided.

Multiple crashes involving snowmobiles have been reported in Cass County this year.

Earlier this week, authorities said a 54-year-old Eden Prairie man died in a Maple Township crash. Meanwhile, two other crashes were reported last weekend. One of those killed 65-year-old Mark Plattner of Staples, Minn. The other crash left two injured – a 15-year-old Coon Rapids boy and a 49-year-old Coon Rapids woman.

A crash last month left a Mayville, Wis. man seriously injured in rural Lake Shore, Minn.