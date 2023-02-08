1 dead in rural Pequot Lakes snowmobile crash

A man is dead after a snowmobile crash in rural Pequot Lakes Tuesday morning.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said it was called to a report of a snowmobile crash on the Maple Leaf Snowmobile Trail along County Road 1 just before 9:40 a.m. in Maple Township.

First responders found the rider, identified by authorities as a 54-year-old Eden Prairie man. Despite starting life-saving measures, authorities say he died at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office states the man was riding a 2009 Ski Doo Snowmobile when he tried to navigate a driveway approach along the trail. That’s when they say he was thrown from the snowmobile and hit a power pole.

His name is expected to be released by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. Law enforcement members are still investigating the crash.

Two other, separate snowmobile crashes were reported in the same county within the past week – with one of them being fatal.

